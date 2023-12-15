Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.78. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 5,828,217 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Bitfarms Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,970,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

