Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 111.1% in November

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackboxstocks by 286.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ BLBX opened at $2.80 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 151.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.