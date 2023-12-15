BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BGR opened at $12.41 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 138,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 109,599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

