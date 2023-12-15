BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 159,907 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.42 per share, for a total transaction of 2,305,858.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,967,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately 230,251,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 2,680,889.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.19 per share, with a total value of 2,170,502.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.15 per share, for a total transaction of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.11 per share, with a total value of 2,367,150.04.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,303 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.05 per share, for a total transaction of 116,657.15.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,634 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.85 per share, with a total value of 2,030,880.90.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.87 per share, with a total value of 3,156,063.02.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.80 per share, with a total value of 1,714,415.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.86 per share, with a total value of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.74 per share, for a total transaction of 901,797.42.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 14.63 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 17.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.04.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,452 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

