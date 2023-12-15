BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

BNY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

