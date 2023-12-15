BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $708.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Shares of BLK opened at $807.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $807.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $682.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

