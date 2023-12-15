Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BGX opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 361,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

