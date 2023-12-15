Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 2.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $128.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.