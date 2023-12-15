Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $130.19.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

