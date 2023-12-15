Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $48,277.02 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.