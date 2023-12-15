Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.99

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.75, with a volume of 4746452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

