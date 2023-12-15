Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $13.39 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

