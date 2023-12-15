Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $13.39 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
