Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGB opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $50,646.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 269,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 865,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 202,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,812 shares during the period.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

