Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $66.96. 8,406,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 12,541,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

