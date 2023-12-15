Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Down to $26.01

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $24.42. Blue Bird shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 273,469 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $803.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth approximately $12,504,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 294.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 710,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 530,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 783.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 389,459 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

