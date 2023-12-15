Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Down to $26.01

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $24.42. Blue Bird shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 273,469 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $803.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 568.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 34.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 245.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 361,763 shares in the last quarter.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.