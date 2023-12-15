BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,948.00 in Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,606.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $133,682.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,437.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $73,057.60.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,702 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $10,433.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $55,686.18.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $6.50 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 2nd quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

