Boeing (NYSE:BA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.76.

BA stock opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $257.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

