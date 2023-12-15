Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Acquires $27,120.00 in Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $27,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,787.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

BSBK stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

