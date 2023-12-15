Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Thomasville National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 3.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $13.23 on Friday, hitting $3,453.53. The stock had a trading volume of 108,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,954. The stock has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,044.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,963.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,907.38 and a 52-week high of $3,494.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

