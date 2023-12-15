BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

