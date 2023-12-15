Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,602 shares of company stock worth $13,330,195 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

