Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $61.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of BRZE opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. Braze has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. Braze’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,054,249.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $211,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,054,249.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,536,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 180.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

