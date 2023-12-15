BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.74. BRF shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 75,197 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 102,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BRF by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

