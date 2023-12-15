BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.03

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 530472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 201,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 38,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

