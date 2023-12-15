Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Up 15.1% in November

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 5,420.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Bright Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bright Green in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bright Green in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Green Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BGXX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 215,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,970. Bright Green has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Bright Green

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

