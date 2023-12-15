Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

Broadcom stock traded up $35.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,142.12. 2,799,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,153. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $878.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

