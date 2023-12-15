Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $22.44

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

