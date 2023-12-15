Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.01. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 898,460 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,158.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 339,360,800.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,858,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,566,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,198,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 2,451,966 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

