Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.78.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.