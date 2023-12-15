Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s current price.

BRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Down 5.1 %

BRO opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.