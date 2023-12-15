Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Gap Down to $71.96

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.96, but opened at $70.12. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 400,025 shares traded.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

