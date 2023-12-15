Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Gap Down to $71.96

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.96, but opened at $70.12. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 400,025 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

