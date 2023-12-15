Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases $164,250.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,010.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.