Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Purchases $164,250.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,010.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Burke & Herbert Financial Services
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.