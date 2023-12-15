Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) Insider Acquires A$10,000.06 in Stock

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Willes bought 86,957 shares of Buru Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.06 ($6,578.98).

Buru Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Get Buru Energy alerts:

Buru Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Buru Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil Production and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits located in Canning Basin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Buru Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buru Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.