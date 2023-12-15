C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) SVP Sells $274,272.90 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
C3.ai Price Performance
AI opened at $31.42 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.61.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on AI. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C3.ai
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.