C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) SVP Sells $274,272.90 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI opened at $31.42 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AI. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

