Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC) Position Cut by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,301,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 914,818 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 244.6% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 238,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 169,290 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 208.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at $517,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLSC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,020. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.