Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC) Stake Lowered by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLSC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Price Performance

CLSC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,020. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

