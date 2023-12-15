Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.39

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 895747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,733,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 390,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 28.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

