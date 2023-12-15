Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.39

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 895747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

