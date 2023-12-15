Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Trimmed by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.22. 812,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.