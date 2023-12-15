Caesars Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,861 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical volume of 10,008 call options.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

