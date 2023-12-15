California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Insider Sells $35,478.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWT opened at $53.82 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 62.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

