Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.76.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.