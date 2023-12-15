Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.1 %

CPB opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

