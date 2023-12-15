Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon Sells 6,383 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$162.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$169.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.69.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0240481 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$166.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

