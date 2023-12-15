Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$95.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In other news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$86.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$93.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

