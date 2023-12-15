Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,147,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 323,775 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $22.22.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $172,000.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.