Carnival Co. & (CCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.12–$0.04 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at -$0.18–$0.10 EPS.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,769,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,330,832. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &
In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
