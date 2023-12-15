Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRFree Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

